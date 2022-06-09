In March 2021, The Westlake Golf and Country Club in Hardy was purchased from McConnell Golf by an organization called McFreyVo Three LLC, which wasted little time in rebranding the facility as the Copper Cove Golf Club.
The new ownership group, consisting of longtime Westlake Golf and Country Club PGA Golf Professional Billy McBride III, along with Kelly Crovo and Jay Frye, has been conducting a wide range of enhancements and improvements over the past year, with the aim of bringing in new golfers and satisfying those long-standing members of Westlake Golf and Country Club into sticking around.
“My motivation (to purchase Westlake Golf Club from McConnell Golf) was, of course, due to the length of time I had been the head golf professional,” said McBride in a recent interview with the Smith Mountain Eagle. “This was my first head golf professional job, and I felt like I could make it work as an owner. Mr. McConnell approached me about purchasing the course from McConnell Golf since a public course did not fit their portfolio. Having been the golf professional at Westlake for 18 years, Mr. McConnell felt it would be a good fit and a great opportunity for me. I then reached out to Kelly Crovo, a fellow PGA professional and former PGA head golf professional at The Westlake from 1996 to 1999 to discuss the possibility of partnering with him. Kelly reached out to his high school friend, Jay Frye, about bringing him on board. We all bring something different to the table, thus making it a good fit for the three of us to do this. It seemed to all come together.”
