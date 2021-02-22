Update:
As of 5 p.m. today, crews have restored power to 37,800 Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) members.
SEC stated that crews have repaired 263 poles and replaced 77 of 625 broken poles. More than 900 crew members are working in the field to repair damaged infrastructure.
Jeff Edwards, CEO of Southside Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Crewe, offered the following statement on continued power restoration efforts:
“Power restoration efforts are complex. There is no way around that fact. Individual poles must be dragged hundreds of feet into muddy terrain to be set by hand. This work is dangerous even in the best of conditions, and the wet weather we continue to see has made for extremely hazardous conditions. We know these conditions are dangerous for you as you try to maintain normal life without power. Our hearts break for you because we truly know what you are facing. We want to assure you that we are working as hard and fast as we can, but safety always must come first.
“We are focused on the task at hand — restoring your power. We know there are issues that need to be addressed and discussed with our members. We will have a frank and transparent discussion as soon as the lights are back on. Thank you for your patience and prayers for the safety of our line crew.”
Original at 4:54 p.m.
A crew of more than 900 workers continues to restore power outages in Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) territory following the catastrophic winter storm.
Crews from SEC, contractors, mutual-aid workers from both in-state and out-of-state cooperatives and Dominion Energy have restored service to more than 34,000 members as of 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21. At its peak, the outage impacted more than 48,000 members.
“We know our members are hurting,” said Operations Vice President Brad Furr. “We remain totally committed to full outage restoration and we will be here until that happens.”
Outages persist throughout SEC’s entire 18-county service territory. While some of those outages affect a few residents, the repairs needed to restore each of the outages can take several hours to complete. SEC stated that crews will continue to replace broken poles and make repairs to cross-arms, downed wire and damage to transformers. Some of these lengthy repairs will restore power to only a few members at a time.
SEC stated that muddy conditions continue to present challenges and require specialized equipment such as track machines to reach damage sites. In some cases, linemen must carry equipment deep into rights-of-way and manually climb poles because trucks are unable to reach damage sites.
An additional 23 field crew arrived this morning to supplement the growing army of line workers, tree crews and other field employees to make repairs and restore service. This will result in increased traffic of line construction and service vehicles along rural roads. Motorists are asked to be aware, slow down and move over if possible, and allow room for crews to work as safely as possible in dangerous conditions.
“Throughout the outage restoration process, safety remains a core value in each decision we make,” said Furr. “Please continue to stay well clear of any downed power lines and follow all safety guidelines for the use of generators or other alternative sources of heat.”
