New bagel shop opens at Smith Mountain Lake in Hardy

A new bagel shop has opened at Smith Mountain Lake in the Hardy area. This is the second location for Bagel & I, which also has a shop in Lynchburg. The restaurant offers a variety of bagel flavors, along with breakfast and lunch sandwiches served hot or cold, sides and salads. The full menu can be viewed by clicking here.
Bagel & I at Smith Mountain Lake is located at 40 Village Springs Drive, suite 11, in Hardy. It’s open Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
For more information, visit thebagelandi.com or call 540.524.9332.
