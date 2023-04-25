The annual Dave Lortscher Memorial Texas Hold’em poker tournament was held on April 15th at Hot Shots Bar and Grille in Moneta to raise funds for the Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Lortscher was an avid poker who passed away in 2018. A total of $6566 was raised during the tournament.
Trophies were awarded to the top three winners, with $500 going to the winner, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. A $25 gift certificate from Hot Shots was given to the top eight participants
