Consider this: A typical three-blade propeller turning at 3200 rpm can inflict 160 impacts in just one second. And a typical recreational boat propeller can travel from head to toe in less than one tenth of a second.
So here are a few tips for safety around your boat’s propeller:
• Before starting your boat, walk to the stern and look in the water to make certain there is no one near your propeller.
• Never allow passengers to board or exit your boat from the water with an outboard or inboard/outboard engine running. Some props continue to spin slowly even in neutral, but the bigger danger is someone accidentally engaging the gearshift with a swimmer in the water. This can easily happen from carelessness or if a passing wake causes someone aboard to lose their footing and fall against the gearshift.
• Educate passengers about the location and danger of the propeller. Recently a swimmer cut his foot severely on a non-spinning propeller blade, requiring an ambulance transport from a nearby dock. This can happen from trying to use the engine shaft as a boarding ladder (always a bad idea!) or from inadvertently kicking the propeller while swimming near the stern of the boat.
• Take extra precautions near boats that are towing skiers or tubers. Don’t follow in the wake behind boats towing skiers, boarders or tubers.
• Never permit passengers to ride on the bow or the front of a pontoon boat outside of the railing, gunwale, transom, seatbacks or other locations where they might fall overboard. Unfortunately, this has happened at our lake.
• Never reverse your boat to pick up someone in the water. Circle back.
• Wear your cutoff switch lanyard so if you are ejected from the boat, the motor will stop. When hit by a large wake at Lake Anna, a family found themselves in the water. The boat continued motoring, killing the father and injuring the rest of the family. A properly worn cutoff switch lanyard would have prevented this tragedy.
