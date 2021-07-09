The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has been promoting a national dry water campaign to help raise awareness on how dangerous boating can be while under the influence of alcohol.
In the state of Virginia, while Smith Mountain Lake might not be the biggest lake, its population makes it a top priority across the commonwealth to promote the dangers of alcohol and boating.
“Alcohol and drug use is still one of the leading causes in fatality,” said James Slaughter, who is a sergeant for DWR.
DWR took caution this week by holding a boating safety media day to help promote boaters to be safe and sober during the Fourth of July holiday, which was on a weekend this year. Because the holiday was on a weekend, they were expecting more traffic. Other holidays normally occur when school is in session and vacationing numbers are down.
Slaughter said boaters under the influence may have problems with depth perception and judgment of speed. There also are external stressors such as the sun and wind and the motion of the boat.
Slaughter said they know with Smith Mountain Lake being a tourism spot, alcohol is going to be involved all spring and summer, so they keep the message fresh in everyone’s mind. He mentioned that the lake has lots of renters and first-timers, so they might not see the incidents that occur.
“This is a highly active lake with outside traffic,” Slaughter added.
If one were with a group that was drinking, Slaughter said the main thing is to always plan ahead like a group should if they were driving on the road by having a designated driver. They also need to consider who has experience driving a boat.
“Not everyone is familiar with a boat, so if you designate the only person that is not familiar with operating a vessel, it’s not a good plan,” Slaughter said. “You need to make sure that they are familiar and comfortable with where you’re located and if they can get you to safety.”
Slaughter said one area most people don’t consider is finding a designated driver to tow a trailer that pulls the boat. That’s why it’s really important to plan ahead and make sure all areas are considered.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.