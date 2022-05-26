Bower Center for the Arts announced that it will kick off its summer concerts with two “unique and exciting” concerts.
On May 27, Los Gatos, a Latin Jazz group will make its long-awaited return to the stage. Los Gatos was active from 2006-2009, and Bower Center will be their second live performance together since 2009. The group, comprised of nine members, including Bower Center favorite Lenny Marcus, have played with Latin Jazz Project, Latin Heat, Solazo and other groups.
Los Gatos will perform its arrangements of Chick Corea works: “Armando’s Rhumba,” “La Fiesta,” “Spain,” and “The One Step.” Los Gatos also will play tunes from its repertoire in the 2000s: “Afro Blue,” “La Campiña,” “Los Gatos” and other tunes that do not fall into either of the categories above.
The following weekend on June 4, join in for the return of Hiroya Tsukamoto, a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan. In 2000, Hiroya received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music and came to the United States. Hiroya has released three solo albums (“Solo,” “Heartland” and “Places”) as well as three albums with his group “INTEROCEANICO.”
Hiroya has been leading concerts internationally including several appearances at Blue Note (New York City), United Nations and Japanese National Television. In 2018, Hiroya won second place in International Finger Style Guitar Championship.
Hiroya Tsukamoto also will host a guitar workshop on Sunday, June 5, from 9:30-11 a.m., where you will learn various techniques of fingerstyle guitar (playing with the fingers or fingernails in place of a pick), including various chords and basic musical theory.
For more information and to purchase tickets for both concerts, visit www.bowercenter.org or www.lynchburgtickets.com.
Bower Center is located at 305 N. Bridge Street. Visit www.bowercenter.org for information regarding exhibits including virtual shows, concerts, future classes for youth and adults, summer camps, events and shopping online.
Bower Center for the Arts is a 501(c)(3) organization offering opportunities for the community to gather, foster creative expression, connect, learn and gain confidence through the process of making and enjoying art.
