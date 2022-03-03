The House and Senate released competing versions of Virginia’s 2022-2024 Budget this week. With Republicans back in the majority, the House’s plan should sound very familiar to Virginia voters: it mirrors what Governor Youngkin and House Republicans campaigned on – and won on – last year.
The House plan features over $5 billion in tax relief. It includes tax rebates, doubling the standard income tax deduction, ending the grocery tax and suspending the most recent 5-cent-per-gallon gas tax hike. When you read in the newspapers that the commonwealth is awash in cash from federal funding and increased revenues, it means Virginians have been overcharged. The House budget plan addresses this too often overlooked inequity.
This tax relief does not come at the expense of spending priorities. Spending on public schools receive a 15 percent increase over the previous budget, making this the largest expenditure on education in Virginia history. Teachers get a 4 percent pay raise and an additional 1 percent annual bonus for the next two years.
The House budget includes a $2 billion loan fund to help localities repair — or, if necessary, replace — schools. This fund, a fiscally responsible approach to repairing and building schools, has been a longstanding priority for House Republicans that Democrats blocked until now.
