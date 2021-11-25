Attorneys Anthony F. “Tony” Troy (a former attorney general of Virginia) and his law partner Sen. William M. “Bill” Stanley announced last Wednesday that they have been hired to represent 13 members of the Mattaponi tribe who were arrested for “peacefully demonstrating against the sexist and discriminatory tribal practices of Mattaponi Chief Custalow,” according to The Stanley Law Group of Moneta.
A hearing was scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18, in King William County, Virginia.
On Oct. 30, the defendants, along with other members of the tribe, gathered to march in order to bring certain grievances to the chief; specifically, the protesters presented a petition to the chief and the members of the Mattaponi Tribal Council requesting that they allow women to vote on tribal matters, including but limited to allowing them for the first time to vote in history for the chief of the tribe and for the members of the tribal council.
During the protest march, members of the tribe presented a petition for change by placing a copy of the petition on the front door of the home of the chief and council members requesting changes to the way that they were elected to positions of authority within the tribe.
