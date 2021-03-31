Healthcare facilities in Virginia can expand visitation practices for residents and their families, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
On March 10, the CDC released Updated Healthcare Infection Prevention and Control Recommendations in Response to COVID-19 Vaccination for all healthcare settings, including but not limited to nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
At the same time, CMS released updated COVID-19 Guidelines and Revised Visitation Recommendations for certified nursing homes in response to significant reductions in COVID-19 infections and transmission resulting from ongoing infection control practices and high vaccination rates in the nursing home population.
The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia nursing home residents has been consistently decreasing since mid-January. Relaxing current restrictions on indoor visitation might increase the risk for transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in post-acute care facilities. However, Virginia’s progress in the vaccination of residents and healthcare personnel can mitigate some of these risks, and public health officials understand that expanding visitation has substantial benefits to residents.
VDH recommends that per CDC’s updated guidance, indoor visitation could be permitted for all residents except as noted below:
• Indoor visitation for unvaccinated residents should be limited solely to compassionate care situations if the COVID-19 county positivity rate is under 10 percent and under 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated.
• Indoor visitation should be limited solely to compassionate care situations, for:
- Vaccinated and unvaccinated residents with SARS-CoV-2 infection until they have met criteria to discontinue Transmission-Based Precautions.
- Vaccinated and unvaccinated residents in quarantine until they have met criteria for release from quarantine.
• Facilities experiencing outbreaks should continue to follow guidance from their local health department. Nursing homes should also follow guidance from CMS on when visitation should be paused.
- Visitors should be counseled about their potential to be exposed to SARS-CoV-2 in the facility if they are permitted to visit.
• Additional recommendations are outlined by CDC and CMS.
For more information about Virginia’s efforts to support long-term care facilities, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/health-professionals/virginia-long-term-care-task-force.
