The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently held its annual spring workshop at the home of Alan and Jean Frederick.
The 34 members in attendance learned from subject matter experts about three topics that are useful in restoring and maintaining antique boats.
Guest John Justice, a member of the North Carolina Coastal and Piedmont chapter of ACBS, shared his knowledge of Velvet Drive and other marine transmissions used for decades in antique boats.
Guest Brian Kieb, factory representative for Pettit Paint Company, covered varnishes, topside and bottom paints, stains and several other products used for marine applications. Pettit has been in the marine coatings business since 1861 and is one of the largest and oldest suppliers in the industry.
Local member Bill Caillet shared his experience in safely using power woodworking equipment. Various types of power saws are indispensable in maintaining and building antique boats but can be dangerous if not used correctly.
For further chapter information, visit www.woodenboats.net or contact Chapter President John Coffman at 443-204-6500 or email: jecoffman@verizon.net.
