A two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality occurred Wednesday in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway (Route 122) in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police.
At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Virginia State Police was investigating the incident, which was reported to be a head-on crash.
As of 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, troopers were still in the process of the investigation and still notifying the victim’s next-of-kin, so no identification has been provided.
According to the Responding Fire news page, Booker T. Washington Highway near the bridge between Angle Plantation Road and Longwood Road were blocked for several hours as Virginia State Police conducted an accident reconstruction investigation.
The Virginia Department of Transportation had established a detour around the incident until the investigation was completed. The roadway reopened by 7 p.m.
Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department (Company 9) responded to the incident, followed by Department 1 Rocky Mount. Also responding were Squad 2 Franklin Rescue, Med. 1-7 FCPS, Captain 1 Franklin County Public Safety (FCPS) and PS-2 FCPS.
Multiple injuries were reported, and Life Guard was requested to transport a patient by air.
No other information was provided at this time.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.