Bluegrass quartet to be at Vinton History Museum

A bluegrass quartet featuring Chloe Hopkins, Rick Cronk, Aaron Ratliff and Lisa Ratliff will present a free concert at the Vinton History Museum on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., located at 210 E. Jackson Ave. in Vinton.
The musicians from Roanoke County and Franklin County will play traditional bluegrass and bluegrass gospel tunes on fiddle, dobro, guitar and mandolin.
Hopkins, 18, began playing fiddle when she was 4 years old. She recently placed first in the Adult Fiddle division at the 2022 Maury River Fiddlers Convention. In addition, she took first place in the youth fiddle division at the 2019 Fries Fiddlers Convention. Lisa Ratliff often plays with the Conner Family Band.
The museum exhibits and resources will be open and available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1.
For additional information, contact the Vinton History Museum at 540-342-8634.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.