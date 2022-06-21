Radford University has released its Dean’s List for Spring 2022. Appearing on the Dean’s List is the most prestigious academic recognition RU students can receive for their performance during a semester.
Students are placed on the Dean’s List if they meet four specific criteria. They must have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPAs of at least 3.4 for all courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than “C”; and have no incomplete grades.
The following students were included on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List (grouped by area student is from and including student’s major):
Wirtz
• David Kincer, Accounting
• Sallie Rutrough, Nursing
• Zoey Harris, Social Work
• Camryn West, Surgical Technology
• Robin Walker, Psychology
Moneta
• Katie Davison, Allied Health Sciences
• Nathalia Carreon, Interdisciplinary Studies
• Brian Miller, Marketing
• Laura Mendez, Nursing
• Briana Brammer, Psychology
• Kelsey Wilson, Psychology
• Danielle Averill, Surgical Technology
Hardy
• Mandi Gills, Biology
• Kaylyn Perdue, Computer Science & Technology
• Courtney Davies, Interdisciplinary Studies
• Alyssa Cloninger, Nursing
• Bridgette Congleton, Nursing
• Tiffany Foli, Nursing
• Jenna Layman, Nursing
• Eric McGuire, Nursing
• Lena Rice, Nursing
Penhook
• Piper Howell, Computer Science & Technology
• Morgan Via, Interdisciplinary Studies
• Ashlyn Bradner, Nursing
• Kevin Kirkham, Computer Science & Technology
Huddleston
• Hannah Proehl, Interdisciplinary Studies
Goodview
• Joshua Maloney, Nursing
• Abbey Maxey, Nursing
• Sydney Sandridge, Nursing
• Alisha Witt, Nursing
• Ivy Archual, Health Sciences
Rocky Mount
• Megan Hodges, Allied Health Sciences
• Jocelyn Shufelt, Allied Health Sciences
• Kortnie Bernard, Biology
• Kylee Walling, Communication
• Michelle Gonzalez, Criminal Justice
• Lillian Walling, Computer Science & Technology
• Summer Flood, Exercise, Sport, & Health Education
• Matias Hodnett, Exercise, Sport, & Health Education
• Amiya Saunders, Health Sciences
• Estephanie Cole, Interdisciplinary Studies
• Morgan Doty, Interdisciplinary Studies
• Harley Brown, Nursing
• Madison Brown, Nursing
• Joshua Slate, Nursing
• Shawna Loveday, Occupational Therapy Assistant
• Emily Lawson, Pre-Nursing
• Luke Reynolds, Psychology
• Carly Goehring, Recreation, Parks, & Tourism
Bedford
• Lia Lehrer, Biomedical Science
• Guy Fortney, Chemistry
• Brent McCarthy, Emergency Services
• Jared Cico, Geospatial Science
• Jay Fortney, Marketing
• Carley Garcia, Nursing
• Simone Pizza, Surgical Technology
• Reghan Cutler, Theatre
• Tyler Stapleton, Psychology
Vinton
• Brenna Boksa, Art
• Maegan Burnette, Comm Sciences & Disorders
• Meghan Stinnette, Comm Sciences & Disorders
• Carson Jernigan, Criminal Justice
• Youssef Sorial, Criminal Justice
• Zachary Gross, Finance
• Johanna Arrington, Healthcare Administration
• Aldin Krecic, Healthcare Administration
• Kari Spradlin, Healthcare Management
• Justin Campbell, Health Sciences
• Kerrigan Ferguson, Interdisciplinary Studies
• Callie Foutz, Interdisciplinary Studies
• Amy Taylor, Interdisciplinary Studies
• Shane McCarthy, Marketing
• Andrea Gee, Nursing
• Emily Hall, Nursing
• Jessica Pursel, Nursing
• Stephanie Reynolds, Nursing
• Alexis Rhodes, Nursing
• Emma Teter, Nursing
• Megan Thomas, Pre-Nursing
• Kara Harvey, Sociology
• Carrie Sizemore, Social Work
• Katrina Ferguson, Nursing
• Michelle Labrecque, Social Work
• Michelle Price, History
Radford University is a public university of 8,998 students that has received national recognition for many of its undergraduate and graduate academic programs, as well as its sustainability initiatives. Radford University has a 211-acre American classical campus with over 300 clubs and organizations.
In addition to academic offerings and student experiences on the main campus located in Radford, Virginia, Radford University also offers a clinical-based educational experience for more than 1,100 students living and learning in Roanoke as part of Radford University Carilion, a public-private partnership focused on the cutting-edge delivery of health sciences programming, outreach and service.
