At approximately 4:45 p.m. today, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications center received a call in reference to a possible abduction from the Subway in Boones Mill.
The suspect is Kevin James Cole, 30-year-old white male of Ruther Glen, Virginia. He was driving a dark colored Dodge Dart, Virginia tag ULS1473, with direction of travel up U.S. 220 Northbound. Suspect is in possession of a firearm.
The victim is Cassandra Joy Smith, 33-year-old white female of Bedford.
The suspect and victim are known to one another, possibly in a relationship. They are known to frequent the Roanoke area, in addition to Franklin and Bedford counties.
The investigation is ongoing and early at this time. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect or victim, call local law enforcement or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.