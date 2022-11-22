James Madison University made the following announcements concerning local students.
• Makenna Caldwell of Moneta has been named to the president’s list for the summer 2022 semester. Students who earn president’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.900 or above. Caldwell is majoring in individualized study.
• Emily Garraghty of Bedford has been named to the dean’s list for the summer 2022 semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. Garraghty is majoring in general psychology.
• Katelyn Priest of Bedford graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in general psychology during commencement exercises in August 2022.
• Seth Wood of Bedford graduated with a bachelor’s in health sciences.
• Casey Smith of Vinton graduated with a bachelor’s in communication studies.
“Congratulations to all graduates and their families!” the school stated.
Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. JMU is one of the nation’s leading lights in higher education. With state-of-the art amenities and facilities, students have access to NCAA Division 1 athletics. JMU also has the highest post-graduation job levels of all Virginia colleges.
