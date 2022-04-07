The Bald Knob Artists will meet at 1 p.m. today, April 6, at the Franklin County Main Library in Rocky Mount.
The meeting is held in the second floor conference room. The program this month will be presented by Carol Yopp, who will be demonstrating how to paint fur, feathers, snow scenes and fine details in oil paintings.
Members were asked to bring in spring paintings for hanging in the Conference Room for the months of April, May and June.
