Bridgewater College, home to approximately 1,450 students, welcomed more than 500 new faces this academic year, including two local students.
Members of the Class of 2026 include:
• Emma Rinker, a health and exercise science major from Penhook who went to Franklin County High School
• Brock Zorn, a biochemistry major from Rocky Mount who went to Christian Heritage Academy
