The Bedford County Fair will return Oct. 15-17, and the fair’s board announced a new location. The Bedford County Moose Lodge will host the 2021 fair.
“We are excited to offer a more centralized location for the county fair this year, and we’re extremely grateful the Bedford Moose Lodge has generously agreed to host the event,” stated Bedford County Fair Chairman Joy Powers.
The 2021 Bedford County Fair will feature a variety of events to attract people of all ages and interests. Embracing the nostalgic elements of the traditional county fair, every day the fair will feature a midway by Fun Time Amusements, free entertainment and an interactive experience in Old McDonald’s farm.
Each day of the fair has additional highlights. Friday, the fair will host a dairy and small animal show as well as a free concert. Saturday, the day will start with a youth livestock show, and Saturday evening will feature a firework show as well as a concert. Sunday will start with a community worship service, equine demonstrations and a car show.
The fair also provides the opportunity for adult and youth community members to compete in a variety of contests, such as the nostalgic baking, canning and vegetable contests amongst others such as photography, art, quilt squares and crafting divisions.
Entry information can be found on the fair website. The car show and livestock show are also still accepting entries.
The fair is considered to be “a fun, affordable and safe event for the whole family.” As the event approaches, the fair board is monitoring COVID-19 in the area and stated that it is being diligent about the precautions needed to have a safe event for the community.
“We are working with Bedford County administration to have a plan in place to safely open our gates,” Powers said. “As we get closer to the fair, we will look at what protocols will need to be in place for us to have a safe and fun event for the whole family.”
Although this year’s fair may look slightly different in order to adjust to COVID-19, organizers stated they are excited to bring people back together. Fairgoer favorites including the midway, fun fair food, animals and free entertainment will all be part of the 2021 fair.
Full details may be found at BedfordCoFair.org. Questions may be directed to Bedfordcountyvafair@gmail.com.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.