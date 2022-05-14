This week is National Skilled Nursing Care Week. During the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, board member Charla Bansley celebrated the week by recognizing Bedford Nursing Home Administrator Paul Poff for his work and services operating the nursing home.
This annual week was first recognized in 1967, as the American Health Care Association recognized the role of nursing homes in caring for seniors. National Nursing Home Week always begins on Mother’s Day.
“This week is one of the most important events of the year for nursing homes as it provides recognition to the care givers and support staff,” Bansley said. “The team members at the (Bedford) Nursing Home represent a dynamic combination of clinical skill, talent, enthusiasm, commitment, loyalty, engagement, teamwork and true joy in supporting the residents to live their best lives.”
This week also is one of the most important events of the year for nursing homes as they provide recognition to the residents and their families who are at the center of the nursing home model. We are entrusted to supporting the lives of people and take this responsibility very seriously.
In closing, Bansley, on behalf of the board of supervisors of Bedford County, recognized May 8-14 as National Skilled Nursing Care Week and said they support the work at the nursing home and express their gratitude and appreciation for those dedicated care givers and support staff.
After the proclamation was read, Poff took to the stand to address the board.
Poff thanked them for their past and ongoing support, especially during the early onset of COVID-19. Poff was appreciative of the board aiding them in issues such as getting more accurate tests. Poff also thanked them for their recent efforts in keeping the nursing home open and operating.
