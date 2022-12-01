Celebrating 15 years of serving children in the community, SML Good Neighbors hosted a Cornerstone celebration for program supporters earlier this month.
Following a brief time of socialization and light refreshments, Board Chair Chris Brinckerhoff and Executive Director Lisa Lietz recapped the origins, growth and success of the four-week summer camps and Student Enrichment in the Arts (SEA) programs offered by SMLGN in Bedford and Franklin County schools.
Guest speaker Lisa Newell, principal of Rocky Mount Elementary School, emphasized that the goals of the programs make a “big impact you may not see but we do.” She highlighted the importance of developing reading skills to enhance learning as a critical step to help alleviate childhood poverty and hunger.
The Judy Wolfe Volunteer Award was presented to Jim Mullins, a “dedicated reading buddy” and participant since the inception of the program in 2007.
A moment of silence was shared in memory of another longtime volunteer, Nancy Horton, who died in June.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.