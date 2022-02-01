Former NASCAR Busch Series Rookie of the Year and FOX Sports analyst Hermie Sadler, a Virginia native, is teaming up with Virginia State Sen. Bill Stanley to form a team that will compete full time on the SMART Modified Tour beginning with the 2022 season.
Sadler and Stanley, of Franklin County, Virginia, worked together in 2021 in promoting the SMART Tour event at Motor Mile Speedway. Both were sold on the SMART Tour’s marketability and the on-track action and have put their efforts into the newly formed SS Racing. The team will compete with one fulltime entry in the ground-pounding series and a second on a part-time basis, both with the support of Pace-O-Matic, a Georgia-based gaming software and entertainment company.
Jonathan Brown, a 20-time Modified winner at the famed Bowman Gray Stadium, will pilot the team’s full-time entry, while the second car will be fielded by Sadler and other familiar NASCAR personalities. The new SS Racing team will be housed and managed by Phil Stefanelli of PSR Products.
“Bill is a friend first, but he is also a passionate fan and supporter of grassroots racing, especially in Virginia,” said Sadler. “Co-owning this team gives us yet another vehicle to help promote the SMART Modified Tour as well as short track racing not just in Virginia, but throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. We are ready to rock.”
“I am excited for the upcoming 2022 SMART Modified Tour season and thrilled to be co-owning SS Racing with my good friend and Virginia racing legend, Hermie Sadler,” said Stanley. “Our pursuit of a SMART Tour championship in the team’s inaugural season will involve both drive and determination, a personality trait that Hermie and I both share, because quite frankly, we hate to lose more than we love to win. This team and the SMART Tour will also highlight the short tracks in Virginia that are the foundation blocks of the history of stock car racing in America, and we look forward to promoting those historical tracks, the communities that surround them, and the newly created Virginia Tourism’s ‘Stock Car Heritage Trail’ as we embark on this awesome journey.”
Stefanelli and his PSR Products organization helped introduce Sadler and Stanley to the SMART Tour in 2021. That relationship has blossomed to the formation of the SS Racing team that will not only see Sadler’s return to the seat in 2022, but also will have Brown chasing the 2022 SMART Tour championship.
“I am incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to team up with Hermie and Senator Stanley to chase the SMART Tour title this season,” said Brown. “We’ve had a bunch of conversations about our expectations for the 2022 season and everyone involved has the same goals. With Hermie’s experience, the support of Senator Stanley and Pace-O-Matic, and the fleet of new PSR Modifieds we’ll be taking to the track this season, I know we’ll have all the tools we need to succeed week in and week out.”
“From the time I first met with Hermie and Sen. Stanley, I could see how passionate they were about putting together a successful team that can not only win races, but also raise awareness for the small businesses of their area,” added Stefanelli. “Their eagerness for success is something that aligns with the values we have at PSR. We’re going to put all of our efforts together to chase checkered flags every time our SS Racing cars hit the track.”
Pace-O-Matic, located in Duluth Georgia, prides itself on creating software that players love to play and can use their skills to win every time. Equally, Pace-O-Matic focuses its efforts on small businesses and partnerships with local communities, efforts also championed by Sadler, Stanley and the entire SS Racing organization.
“Hermie is the voice of small businesses across the Commonwealth of Virginia and his competitive nature goes beyond the track as he leads the fight to keep Virginia’s small businesses alive and prospering,” said Gina Trumm Reinhardt, Pace-O-Matic’s Chief Marketing Officer. “His partnership with skill games has proven to enable small business to keep their doors open by providing supplemental revenue to fund repairs, renovations, and increase staff wages. The race is off to a great start as we emphatically support Hermie and Sen. Stanley for standing up for the rights of every small business owner.”
SS Racing will make its SMART Tour debut on March 5 at the season-opening event at South Carolina’s Florence Motor Speedway.
Pace-O-Matic develops, produces, and licenses fun and entertainment in the form of skill games in various states, including Virginia, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Kentucky, Illionis, Texas, among others. Since its founding in 2000, the organization has built a talented leadership team and a culture defined by integrity, innovation, and compliance. Learn more at www.paceomatic.com.
PSR was founded by longtime racer, crew member, engine builder, chassis builder, and race team owner Phil Stefanelli. PSR’s years of research and development both on the track and off have led to the development of some of the most cutting-edge parts and components in the industry. PSR’s extensive line of products are made to be faster, stronger and more reliable than the competition and have been driven to victory lane at tracks from the local grassroots level to the top levels of the sport. For more, visit www.psrproducts.net.
