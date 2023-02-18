Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA), whose 9th District includes Smith Mountain Lake in Bedford and Franklin Counties, announced Jan. 25 that he has received his committee assignments for the 118th Congress.
Griffith will again serve on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where he will chair the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations and serve on the Subcommittee on Health and Subcommittee on Energy.
Griffith has also been newly appointed to the Committee on House Administration.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.