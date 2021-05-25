The Bedford International Alliance is holding its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery to honor the Bedford Boys who perished on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
Following the ceremony in remembrance of these fallen heroes, flowers and flags will be placed on the graves of those buried there, and recognition also will be given to those buried in Normandy and on the Tablet of The Missing.
The event will be held May 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. (rain or shine). The public is cordially invited to attend this tribute to local heroes.
The mission of the Bedford International Alliance is to continue to promote awareness and appreciation of the historical legacy between the communities of Normandy, France, Ivybridge, England and Bedford.
