Two barns in Huddleston were destroyed in a fire Sunday, Nov. 20.
The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Medic 14-1 of Bedford County Fire and Rescue (BCOFR), and County 10 (BCOFR) were dispatched to Gardner Farm Road in Bedford County at 9:13 p.m. Nov. 20 for the report of a structure fire.
Wagon 7 arrived first to find two agricultural structures fully involved.
According to the Responding Fire online news page, the barns were collapsing or had already collapsed when Wagon 7 arrived on the scene. There also was a vehicle on fire and a safety issue of a full diesel tank. Assistant Chief 7 was in command.
Moneta Volunteer Fire Department was second to arrive at 9:25 p.m.
According to that fire department, Engine 8 (with five members) arrived, and crews pulled lines off front bumper while Tanker 8 (with two) placed a drop tank beside Engine 8 to set up water supply for a tanker task force that was requested by command due to the incident having two barns involved.
Rescue Engine 81 (with three) crew assisted with fire attack. Command 8 was placed as Incident Command Post for Assistance Chief 7.
According to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department, additional resources were requested, and Bedford Fire Department (Company 1) was added to the assignment.
At 11:30 p.m., all firefighters continued to work on the scene, Responding Fire stated.
The fire was eventually brought under control, and a prolonged mop-up took place, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department.
Both structures and contents were a complete loss. There were no injuries.
“Thank you neighboring departments for your assistance,” the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department stated.
Also responding were Squad 7 Huddleston, Squad 8 Moneta, Squad 5 Campbell County Rescue, County 10 BCOFR lieutenant, and the Fire Marshals Office, according to Responding Fire.
Units that responded were Wagon 7, Attack 7, Tanker 7, Engine 8, Tanker 8, Rescue-Engine 81, Command 8, Rescue 5, Engine 5, Tanker 5, Utility 5, Wagon 1, Tanker 1, Medic 14-1, Medic 5-5, County 10 and FM-1.
“Great work by all companies involved,” Moneta Volunteer Fire Department stated.
