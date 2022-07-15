The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission (TLAC) Navigation Committee will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at 400 Scruggs Road, suite 200, in Moneta, regarding a no-wakesurfing zone at the Harbor Village subdivision in Merriman Run of Smith Mountain Lake.
The application request from CPT Buoys LLC is for two buoys to be located in that area.
