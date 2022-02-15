A vote from the Franklin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday was the last hurdle for a rezone request at The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake in the Union Hall District. The rezone will be for almost 38 acres of property.
The Planning Commission voted 7-1 on Feb. 8 in favor of moving the rezone request to the board of supervisors. The board of supervisor’s decision was not available by press time and will be reported in next week’s issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle.
According to the board of supervisors agenda, the purpose of the request is to “add acreage to the district, revise the previously approved sketch plan, permitted uses, and unplatted lot dimensions.” It also shows revised plans for the amphitheater, parking and open space.
The Coves has been known for its concerts held in the spring and summer season, which have required temporary approval. However, due to the growing popularity of the concerts at The Coves, the rezoning request is so it can become a permanent event venue.
