As she sat at her desk on her final day as athletic director for Franklin County High School (FCHS), the feeling was surreal for Crystal Worley knowing she had reached the finish line and will start the newest chapter of her life. Still, stepping down was a hard decision to make.
“It’s hard, but it’s time,” Worley said.
She mentioned that a situation with her mother was the driving force, as her mother has been recovering from a fall that resulted in three rib fractures and a small fracture in her hip in early May. Worley also said that she spent many years caring for the student-athletes, but now it was time for her to take care of someone who has been by her side since day one.
The journey of how Worley became to be an athletic director may stem back to when she was a child. Worley mentioned that times were different when she was growing up in the 1960s and 70s, as there weren’t many choices for women to play sports. Worley recalled playing basketball and slow pitch softball, but softball wasn’t a varsity sport at the time.
When she attended Longwood University, Worley played basketball for one year and called it quits after suffering a knee injury. She still made it a priority to play intramural sports the rest of her college years.
From there, Worley taught physical education at Louisa County High School for 14 years, was the assistant coach for girls basketball, and helped lead them to a region championship and qualify for the state tournament. After that, Worley assumed the same position as a PE teacher at Toana Middle School in the Williamsburg, Virginia, area and helped coach the middle school basketball and softball teams. During her time there, an opening for an athletic director position came up at the school, and then-principal Lynda Byrd-Poller approached Worley and said she wanted her to take the position. Worley was hesitant about the proposal, stating she didn’t want to do it. Byrd-Poller told Worley that she believes she was a great candidate because of her attention to detail and how organized she was.
“That was my indoctrination into being an athletic director. She just spurned me to try it, and I didn’t see it coming,” Worley said with a smile.
