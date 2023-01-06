The Bedford County Department of Tourism announced Thursday that it partnered with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce and Mariners Landing to host the television show Fishing University, which airs on the Outdoor Channel and World Fishing Network.
The episode was filmed on Smith Mountain Lake in October over the course of three days. Show hosts Charlie Ingram and Ben Ballou were accompanied by professional anglers Kyle Welcher and Wes Logan for the filming of this episode. The staff at Mariners Landing hosted the cast and crew by providing lodging and meals.
A school program was also part of the trip, which took place at Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy.
The special Fishing University Smith Mountain Lake episode will air on the Outdoor Channel on Jan. 11 at 12:30 p.m., Jan. 12 at 6:30 a.m., Jan. 14 at 8:30 a.m., and Jan. 15 at 5:30 a.m. It will air on the World Fishing Network on Jan. 14 at 8:30 a.m.
Find out more in the next issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
