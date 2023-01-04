The Smith Mountain Lake Newcomers Club has planned out its next three monthly meetings.
This month, the club will meet at Trinity Ecumenical Church on Monday, Jan. 9, at 10:30 a.m. Doors will open at 10 a.m.
Those who join will learn a little about escape rooms and have the opportunity to participate in some puzzles created especially for the group. All are welcome to attend this free event.
Complimentary refreshments will be served at 10 a.m.
