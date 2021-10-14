The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office obtained three charges of felony child endangerment and one charge of driving while under the influence for Bedford County Public Schools bus driver Kimberly Ricketts, 39, of Campbell County.
On Oct. 7, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned parent regarding her child’s bus driver acting suspicious during the morning elementary school route.
Allegations made about her actions and behavior led the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Social Services and Bedford County Public Schools Officials to begin investigating the circumstances surrounding this complaint.
At the completion of this investigation, Ricketts was arrested on these four charges. Ricketts is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.