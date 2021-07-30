Alt-country favorite American Aquarium will make a stop at Harvester Performance Center in December, the venue announced July 20.
The Raleigh-based sextet will perform in Rocky Mount on Friday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m., bringing its distinctly Southern sound to its latest album, “Lamentations.”
Frontman BJ Barham said the band’s newest project calls attention to the strife he sees in America today.
“I’d be doing myself and the listener a huge disservice if I didn’t talk about the things I see, which is a country, divided,” he said.
Tickets are sold at harvester-music.com. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
