Sponsors of the Capps & Community Charity Challenge presented a check representing matching funds for the Oct. 12-17 online fundraising event to the executive directors of The Agape Center, Lake Christian Ministries and SML Good Neighbors on Oct. 22.
The challenge, initiated by Capps Home Building Center in Moneta, began with a $100,000 matching contribution by Capps and other sponsors, meant to assist the three charities in providing food assistance, financial aid and educational support to those in the community hardest hit by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An overwhelming response from the community met that goal mid-week, and sponsors added another $40,000 to the challenge. By week’s end, contributions exceeded that amount and totaled just over $290,000 to be shared by the three charities.
Due to the pandemic, the three Smith Mountain Lake nonprofits have not been able to hold fundraising events this year, and their resources have been stretched by the increasing number of neighbors needing services. The Charity Challenge provided the rare opportunity for these charities to work together when the need in the community is so great.
The Agape Center, Lake Christian Ministries and SML Good Neighbors thanked Capps Home Building Center and other supporting sponsors for providing $140,000 in matching funds.
“Special thanks also go out to the Smith Mountain Lake community for their incredible generosity in making contributions beyond the original fundraising goal,” Lake Christian Ministries stated. “By giving together, we have provided tremendous support to families in need in our community.”
