The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is urging all citizens looking to purchase a hunting or fishing license to only go through official DWR websites.
Over the last few years, the department has noticed multiple online sites claiming to sell DWR fishing and hunting licenses.
These sites will end up taking the buyer’s money and sending them a fraudulent license, or worse, no license at all.
DWR stated it has taken appropriate actions against these companies and will continue to do so as they come to their attention.
They appreciate the public’s help in letting them know that these organizations are out there.
To purchase a license, there are only two official websites where fishing and hunting licenses can be purchased: gooutdoorsvirginia.com and dwr.virginia.gov. Licenses may also be purchased on the Go Outdoors Virginia mobile app or at a local vendor.
For more information, contact DWR at 804-367-1000, or for general questions, email dwrweb@dwr.virginia.gov.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.