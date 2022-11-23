The Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 1, in downtown Vinton.
“The holiday season is here and Vinton loves to celebrate,” the Vinton Chamber stated. “So many great things are happening in our town, and the holidays are the perfect time to celebrate.”
The Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at the Vinton Municipal Building at 6 p.m. with live entertainment from Floyd Ward School of Dance. The parade steps off from the Vinton War Memorial at 7 p.m.
Several food trucks will be in the area, the Vinton Lion’s Club will host its annual spaghetti supper at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars building and local restaurants will be open to the many parade goers.
The First Annual Parade of Trees will be on display on the Vinton War Memorial lawn from Thursday, Nov. 24, to Jan. 2. Santa himself will be on the lawn for pictures Dec. 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Dec. 10 from 9 to 11 a.m., Dec. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m., and Dec. 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. For more information, email Dana at dboyd@vintonva.gov or Chasity at cbarbour@vintonva.gov.
The Third Annual Santa Crawl will be Tuesday, Dec. 13, starting at 5 p.m. Santa and his elves will crawl through the neighborhoods of Vinton, spreading holiday cheer. There will be four “sleighs” simultaneously running the routes.
For more information, call 540-343-1364 or email angie@vintonchamber.com.
