Four congressmen attend Proud Patriots’ ‘Ride the Red Wave’ event

Four U.S. Congressmen were hosted by the Proud Patriots of Smith Mountain Lake at a recent event held at Mariners Landing Resort’s Blackwater Room.
The group consisted of three local Virginia representatives: 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith (last year’s redistricting resulted in the Smith Mountain Lake area being moved to the 9th), 5th District Congressman Bob Good and 6th District Congressman Ben Cline.
Kentucky’s 4th District Congressman Thomas Massie was the fourth representative and came as Griffith’s special guest.
The event was themed Ride the Red Wave, so all spoke about the upcoming election and potential outcome.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.