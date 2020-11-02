As the pandemic stretches on, the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford provides a 50-acre outdoor setting for visitors to learn more about an important chapter in WWII, with room for social distancing while strolling its extensive grounds.
And although commemorating events from more than 75 years ago, the memorial is using digital outlets to spread the word in a paid social media advertising campaign—a first.
“We’re all on our phones, especially during the pandemic,” said Angela Lynch, associate director of marketing at the National D-Day Memorial.
The Memorial, based in Bedford because the town suffered the highest-known per capita D-Day loss in the country, honors all Allied forces that participated in the World War II invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. Outreach through digital channels “is a natural next step,” she added.
The campaign, launched in late September and created by Elevation in Richmond, includes ads stating, “A 50-acre cure for cabin fever,” “Drive to Bedford —be transported to Normandy,” and “A place where you can move freely— and be moved by freedom.” Another, depicting a student’s at-home desk, has the headline: “Take a break from virtual—for a real lesson in history.”
Explaining that “the pandemic has created a unique situation,” Lynch says a National D-Day Memorial visit can be an attractive option for families seeking a scenic drive to a history-based location.
So far, the response to the ad campaign has been significant, with a 38 percent increase in website visits as compared to the same time last year, along with hundreds of positive comments posted online and more than 1,000 “shares” by those who saved and then passed the information along, according to Lynch.
Visitors to the memorial are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance online for $10 (adults), with discounts for veterans, active military and students. Tickets can also be purchased on-site for $12 (adults), with similar discounts available. National D-Day Memorial staff and volunteers have been trained in COVID-19 safety procedures based on current guidelines from the CDC and other agencies.
To learn more, visit www.dday.org/reopening.
In addition, the National D-Day Memorial also provides virtual programming, including its upcoming annual Veterans Day ceremony, which will be held only online this year and premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. on the National D-Day Memorial website at www.dday.org. The virtual event, created by the award-winning videographer Ryan Anderson, will feature tributes from prominent veterans, military leaders and historians.
Founded in 2001, Elevation is an integrated advertising and marketing firm whose co-founder and executive creative director Frank Gilliam was named a “Person to Watch” by Graphic Design USA last year. The agency’s client roster includes Virginia529 (the “Tuition Monster”), Arconic and Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.