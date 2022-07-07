The Smith Mountain Lake Association stated that it takes its mission to protect the waters of Smith Mountain Lake with a great deal of seriousness. Two of its most successful core initiatives leverage the most volunteer hours to accomplish this: SMLA’s Water Quality Monitoring Program and Save Our Streams.
A basis of SMLA’s Water Quality Program (WQM) is regular testing of tributary streams by its affiliate, the lake-area Save our Streams Program (SOS). By the end of May, certified volunteer monitors of SOS completed their annual spring monitoring of lake-area streams.
Stream monitoring serves the WQM as the proverbial canary in the coalmine in the local watershed, as pollution appearing in tributaries inevitably flows into the lake itself. Using a Virginia DEQ-approved biological testing protocol, monitoring teams tested 16 streams, 14 of which attained a satisfactory rating.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.