The Proud Patriots of SML’s recent meeting was addressed by a number of the lake area’s state and national elected officials, or surrogates.
The speakers talked on a variety of issues:
• Illegal immigration and the need to control the human trafficking and deadly drugs entering our country from the southern border, along with others who enter by breaking our laws, not prepared to survive on their own. It’s illegal.
• Election integrity and the importance of having election rules be set by the state legislatures, where they constitutionally belong, not the courts and judges who can be overwhelmed/biased/pressured in a last minute rush. An example was a decision in Virginia in recent years to not verify a SNN on an absentee ballot with the Social Security Administration to ensure its legitimacy.
• Election “season” is a big concern and needs to be pulled back to some timeframe more closely resembling the Election “day” that worked so well for us for so many years. Extended time, drop boxes, and unlimited mail-in ballots make it too easy to cheat.
• The Supreme Court Decision (Dobbs v. Jackson) overturning Roe v. Wade was applauded by all, yet all agreed the decisions regarding abortions now go back to the individual states, which is where they belong. They are not banned.
• The Supreme Court Decision (West Virginia v. EPA) against overreach by the EPA puts decisions on these matters back into the hands of elected officials, not non-elected bureaucrats and activists. This will be a big positive for Virginia farmers and other small businesses.
A human interest and success of prayer story that came out of the meeting was Michael Walsh, Sen. David Suetterlein’s legislative aide, who was involved in a near-death automobile accident in April. Walsh was not expected to survive, let alone recover to the point of being able to attend a Proud Patriots meeting and speak. He thanked God and the power of prayer for his amazing recovery.
Proud Patriots of SML offered its appreciation to all its VIP attendees: Former Congressman Virgil Goode, State Sen. Mark Peake (new with re-districting), Walsh, Del. Wren Williams, former Del. Charles Poindexter, Del. Kathy Byron’s legislative aide Dexter Gaines and Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Political Director Jackson Krug.
The Proud Patriots meet on the first Tuesday of each month at the Celebration Room in downtown Moneta. For more information, call 540-227-0972.
