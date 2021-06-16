Three bands have been scheduled for this year’s Ray Judd’s Music in the Park, summer series, sponsored by the Friends of Smith Mountain Lake State Park. They will appear on the fourth Saturdays of the month:
• June 26 – Two Young Two Old
• July 24 – The Friday Nite Band
• Aug. 28 – The Hardtimes Band
The bands will be accompanied by the Old Dominion Cloggers dance group, comprised of young and old from the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia.
They will perform clogging, a combination of freestyle flat-footin’ and clogging steps to “Old Time or Bluegrass” style music. Some parts of the routines may be recognized from square dance calls.
The performances are scheduled at 8 p.m., at the Smith Mountain Lake State Park Beach Pavilion. Folding chairs are suggested. Soft drinks, food, snacks, and ice cream are available.
The cost is $7.00 per person. There is no parking fee. Children 12 and under get in for free.
For more information, contact the park at 540-297-6066.
