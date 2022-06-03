On June 6, the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford will welcome Dr. John C. McManus, curators’ distinguished professor of U.S. Military History at the Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T), to deliver the keynote address commemorating the 78th anniversary of D-Day.
As a leading military historian and the author of 13 well-received books on the topic, McManus is in frequent demand as a speaker and expert commentator.
His latest book, “Island Infernos: The U.S. Army’s Pacific War Odyssey, 1944” was released in November 2021, and his previous book, “Fire and Fortitude: The U.S. Army in the Pacific War, 1941-1943” received the Gilder Lehrman Prize for military history, the most prestigious literary award in the field.
McManus will sign books following the ceremony. Anyone may purchase books at dday.org/shop or in the Memorial’s Gift Shop.
The commemoration will include memorial tributes to Ash Rothlein and Bernard Marie.
Rothlein, a Normandy campaign veteran, spearheaded the effort to create the Memorial’s Homage sculpture and a scholarship fund.
Marie, who at the age of 5 sheltered in a cellar on D-Day, held an annual dinner to celebrate veterans who liberated his native France and personally helped many veterans secure the Legion of Honor medal.
The ceremony is set for June 6 at 11 a.m. at the memorial. Gates will open at 10 a.m., with free admission until noon. Visit dday.org/78th for a complete list of anniversary events and details.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.