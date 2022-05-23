On May 10, investigators with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit conducted a roundup of drug offenders with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Town of Bedford Police Department, according to the sheriff's office today.
The following individuals were arrested on a series of drug charges within Bedford County.
• David Turner of Big Island – three counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
• George Lynch of Thaxton – distribution of methamphetamine.
• Megan Orange of Bedford – two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
• Stormie Wills of the Bedford – distribution of Suboxone.
• Trae Calloway of Forest – distribution of imitation of a controlled substance.
Three others also were arrested on outstanding warrants during this operation.
“We will continue to address the drug problems that effect the communities we live in,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Earlier, on May 6, deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on John Chaney of Staunton, Virginia. The traffic stop yielded approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine, 4.6 grams of heroin and $2,000 cash.
Chaney was subsequently arrested and charged with possession with the intent of distribution of methamphetamine and possession of heroin. Chaney currently has a $10,000 bond.
Anyone can provide drug information by contacting dispatch at 540-586-7827, or by contacting Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, entering a tip online at http://p3tips.com or using the P3TIPS app on a mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
