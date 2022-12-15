Festival of Trees celebrates the ‘Sounds of Christmas’

The 14th Annual Festival of Trees at the Bedford Area Welcome Center is going on now through Jan. 6.
“Sounds of Christmas” is the theme this year. Visitors are encouraged to come by the Welcome Center and vote for their favorite tree(s) for $1 per vote.
At the conclusion of the event, all proceeds will benefit the charitable organizations designated by the businesses. Last year the event raised over $7,000 for local charities.
This year, 38 trees will be featured, more than in years past. The Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy is one of the participants, whose tree benefits the SMLCA Scholarship Fund.
