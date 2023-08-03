Land use issues take center stage at the Bedford County Board of Supervisors work session

In a squeaker during the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting held on July 24, 2023, the Board approved a special permit application for a campground on Peaks Road in Bedford by a 4:3 vite. Property owners Stephen Wood, Christopher Wood and James Wood Jr. proposed developing the 10-acre site with ten 400 square foot glamping tents and nine 2000 square foot RV sites. Other buildings will include two-bathroom facilities, a camp store, maintenance, storage and utility building and caretaker’s quarters.
Glamping is a term coined to represent glamorous camping. Glamping tents are associated with comforts and conveniences not typical of ordinary tents. There usually fully furnished and come with comfortable beds, heating, electricity and lights.
Planner Mariel Fowler, with the county Division of Planning and engineer Will Yeager presented the facts of the application along with details at the June 6, 2023 Planning Commission meeting.
The commission looked at impacts including public well and sewer usage, visibility from surrounding properties, sound, and soil/erosion factors.
Reacting to three citizens that spoke against the proposal with concerns about flood plain safety, trash control, staffing and hours of operation, among other things that the planning commission made some changes to address residents’ concerns before voting 7 -0 in recommending approval.
Property-owner Chris Woods, an employee of the Bedford Welcome Center who described himself as a naturalist, would be the onsite property manager. He was a former National Parks employee and has managed numerous campgrounds. Woods described his vision for the campground on this property as a “close to nature experience.” The plan is for the campground to be open from March through the end of October or early November annually.
Six local residents spoke out against approval of the special permit citing trespassing, hunting, property values, flooding, noise and fire concerns. Tab O’Neill said he has lived in various locations within Bedford County until 20 years ago when he purchased land in that area specifically because it was in an agricultural village zone. “I thought I’d never have to come to meeting like this,” he said.
Thirty-year resident Henry Clark called the area, “one of the last pretty drives in Bedford.” He voiced concerns about the dangerous intersection of Kelso Mill Road and Route 43, in addition to noise bouncing off nearby mountains and fire from multiple outdoor cooking sites.
After the public had its say, board members jumped in with concerns of their own.
District 7 representative and vice chair Tammy Parker questioned the issue of acreage. By ordinance, a campground site must be a minimum of 10 acres. The proposed site is 10.3 acres, however almost half of it is on the far side of Stony creek and inaccessible to the actual campground. Her contention is that with that amount of property unconnected, it does not meet the minimum requirement.
Representative John Sharp said while Parker’s understanding of the issue is valid, he was uneasy with denying approval based on interpretation of the 10-acre ordinance. “We’ve got an applicant who paid money for advertising, engineering and public hearings and this has been allowed to go forward based on staff interpretation that it meets the criteria.”
Reacting to concerns about flash flooding and noting that he has seen that area flood board in the past, Representative Mickey Johnson questioned board attorney Patrick Skelley, “if we approve this and a couple brought a small child up there glamping and the rain came and they were stranded would we be liable for approving this?”
Skelley explained that the board has legislative immunity. In addition, he noted that the planning commission recommended signage saying “…you’re doing this at your own risk. This is a flood area.” So they’d be fully informed.
Board chairperson Edgar Tuck said, “my particular concern is the sites in the flood plain. I know we can warn people all day long, but how many times have they sent planes in after people who disregarded warnings?”
When the roll call vote was taken three members - Parker, Johnson and Bob Davis vote against approval. Sharp, Charla Bansley and Tommy Scott voted to approve, leaving the deciding vote up to Tuck. Tuck repeated his earlier reservation. “I really have concerns about those flood plains,” he said. Then he voted, “Yes.”
Although the board of supervisors did approve the special use permit, it will still be up for review by the health department, VDOT, Bedford Regional Water Authority and Natural Resources to ensure compliance.
