The Franklin County Family YMCA is hosting a Community Block Party on May 28 from noon to 5 p.m. at its Rocky Mount location.
The block party will be free and open to the public and will include goat yoga, kids activities, food trucks, local vendors and more.
The day will start at noon with family friendly programming developed for kids of all ages. Available activities will include multiple bounce houses, music and face painting.
To learn more about this event or other community services the YMCA offers, contact the Y by calling 540-489-9622 or emailing info@franklincountyymca.org.
