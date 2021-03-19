(The following article first appeared in the Best of the Best edition of Lake Life magazine, which is available for free on magazine racks in the Smith Mountain Lake area.)
Having served in the Smith Mountain Lake area since 2009, Westlake Automotive has been one of the most recognizable and productive car repair garages around the community.
Its notoriety earned it a spot as one of the 2020 Lake Life Best of the Best businesses voted on by readers of Lake Life.
What all does Westlake Automotive offer from a service standpoint? Actually, a better question would be: What doesn’t Westlake Automotive offer from a service standpoint?
Some of the services are: oil changes, tires, computerized laser alignments, brake repair specialists, steering and suspension, engine work, emission control repairs, electrical systems and much more. Westlake Automotive is an eight-employee business, with three in the front office and five working as technicians.
