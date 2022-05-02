County Administrator Robert Hiss recently announced Janet Blankenship as Bedford County’s new director of fire and rescue.
Blankenship has worked for the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue for 16 years, serving in positions of recruitment and retention officer, EMS coordinator, and deputy chief of administration and EMS operations. She most recently was appointed the interim chief for the fire and rescue department in November 2021. Prior to joining Bedford County, she was an ICU nurse for 14 years at Bedford Memorial Hospital.
Blankenship is a licensed paramedic and nurse and possesses hundreds of hours of continuing education in various fields and practices related to emergency services.
Upon accepting this role with Bedford County, Blankenship stated, “I am privileged to have served Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue for the past 16 years and established relationships within our department, community and our many fire and rescue departments in Bedford County. It is an honor to continue to work with a team of dedicated fire and rescue leaders, members both career and volunteer who have an unparalleled commitment in assuring we continue to enhance and measure the quality of services that support the needs of our communities and citizens of Bedford County.”
“Janet never appears to have a bad day,” Robert Hiss stated. “She brings years of productive, positive, honest and collaborative leadership to this position. She continues to be a steady contributor to emergency services in Bedford County and has the right temperament to lead this department and work in partnership with the volunteer rescue squads and fire departments, sheriff’s office, E911, and other public safety entities. I look forward to the positive changes she will implement in the years to come.”
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.