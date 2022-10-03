The Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) announced it will hold its inaugural Cruise-in for a Cause event Saturday, Oct. 8, from 3 to 6 p.m. The event will be located at Midpoint Chevrolet, located at 17801 Virgil H. Goode Highway in Rocky Mount.
The Wildfire Band, a five-piece band that pairs country and bluegrass music with southern rock flavor, is expected to have crowds rocking at the event.
Speaking of flavor, eventgoers should save their appetites. Palumbo’s Hoagie House will serve up steak/chicken hoagies, specialty burgers, wings and more. Homestead Creamery will also have the ice cream truck on-hand for those with a sweet tooth.
Raffles, prizes and adoptable pets will be onsite at the cruise-in.
“We are extremely excited to host an event of this magnitude, and we hope people will come and learn more about our organization and the wonderful pets we have for adoption,” said Briana Barker, event planner. “Due to the pandemic, the economic downturn and limited veterinarian services, FCHS has experienced a decline in donations and adoptions as well as an increase in dog and cat surrenders.”
The event is designed to raise funds, as FCHS is a nonprofit organization that receives no government funding. The shelter has been experiencing a decline in adoptions, as have many shelters nationwide, driving up medical and food costs.
