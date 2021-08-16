On Friday, Aug. 6, the commonwealth graduated its 134th generation of Virginia State Troopers.
They included Jacob Barrow Moore of Bedford, assigned to Campbell County; Barret Lee Brown of Lynchburg, assigned to Prince William County; Anthony Brian Lovell of Pound, assigned to Botetourt County; and Michael Lee Lynch of Tazewell, assigned to Botetourt County.
The 40 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Gov. Ralph S. Northam was in attendance of the graduation ceremony.
The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 134th Basic Session began their 27 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the academy Jan. 28.
The graduates of the 134th Basic Session are from every corner of the commonwealth, as well as California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee and the country of Venezuela.
The new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia the week of Aug. 16. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.
