Monday, Dec. 14, was supposed to be the day that Michael Alexander Brown, 23, faced trial in the murder of his mother’s boyfriend, Rodney Brown (unrelated), 54, of Hardy, just over one year ago on Nov. 9, 2019.
However, a request for a jury trial and the inability of the Franklin County Circuit Court in Rocky Mount to conduct such trial due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the trial being moved to March 29.
The decision was made Nov. 24 during a pretrial hearing in which Brown appeared virtually from Western Virginia Regional Jail in Salem, where he and other inmates had tested positive for COVID-19.
Deborah Caldwell-Bono, who is Michael Brown’s attorney, stated that she has a lot of faith in juries and that this is the right case for one.
When Brown appeared by video on Aug. 6, the trial was set for this month after he was to undergo a mental evaluation. Even then, it was reported that a jury trial could not be held at that time. The postponement has brought up questions about Brown having the right to a speedy trial.
Michael Brown, a deserted Marine, led police on a manhunt that lasted 18 days after Rodney Brown’s body was found with gunshot wounds to the head and chest.
He was arrested after law enforcement searched Rodney Brown’s home on Woodthrush Circle in Hardy and found him crawling out of the attic.
Rodney Brown was the boyfriend of Michael Brown’s mother, Vanessa Hanson, who claims that Rodney’s history of abuse will come to light during the trail.
Brown faces the following charges: felony first degree murder of Rodney Brown; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; felony breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor except assault and battery or trespass while armed with a deadly weapon; felony larceny of a firearm owned by Rodney Brown; use of a firearm while committing burglary; felony credit card theft of Rodney Brown; and felony breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny while armed with a deadly weapon.
